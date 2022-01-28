$7.62 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $7.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

MEIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,345,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

