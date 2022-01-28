Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.18

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 566703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

