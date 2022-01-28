Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,610. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 455,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,429. Prothena has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

