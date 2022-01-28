Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 915,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.