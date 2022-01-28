uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Robert Gut Sells 2,348 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 511,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.