$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 214,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,136. The stock has a market cap of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

