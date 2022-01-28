-$0.14 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 297.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $9,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $392,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. 115,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

