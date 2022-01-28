XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $162,037.18 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $162,037.18 and $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00132046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00176877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.