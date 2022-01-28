Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

