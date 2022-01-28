Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $736.60

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 736.60 ($9.94) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.88). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.88), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 736.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.90.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

