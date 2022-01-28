Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.42. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 390,493 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.85.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,521.60. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$122,476.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$478,342.97. Insiders sold 528,267 shares of company stock worth $1,162,511 in the last three months.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

