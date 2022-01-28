Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,606,246 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market cap of £10.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.