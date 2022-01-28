Lead Wallet One Day Volume Hits $38,986.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $38,986.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

