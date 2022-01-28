Idena (IDNA) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Idena has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $116,627.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00132046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00176877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,904,778 coins and its circulating supply is 56,504,135 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.