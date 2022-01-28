Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report $731.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $759.60 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 1,116,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

