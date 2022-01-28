$99.03 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $99.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.36 million and the highest is $106.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $440.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.67 million to $447.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $548.75 million, with estimates ranging from $546.95 million to $550.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 941,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

