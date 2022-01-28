Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 293,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,394. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

