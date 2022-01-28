Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

