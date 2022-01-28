Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 972,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,864. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

