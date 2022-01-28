California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,018,400.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

