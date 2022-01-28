Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.87

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$152.87 and traded as high as C$154.39. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$153.86, with a volume of 1,489 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$166.80.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

