IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.57

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.57 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34.82 ($0.47). IOG shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 582,402 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

