Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $132.09, with a volume of 929752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

