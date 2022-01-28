Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $104,119.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $36,874.08 or 0.97853183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

