Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.23. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

CYH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

