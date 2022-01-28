Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars.

