Patron Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $4,949.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

