Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce sales of $419.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.60 million and the highest is $442.78 million. Gentex posted sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,552. Gentex has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

