$242.89 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $242.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the highest is $244.40 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $952.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $956.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.