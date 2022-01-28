Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 398,411 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

