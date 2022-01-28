Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.36 and traded as low as C$14.11. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 30,780 shares trading hands.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market cap of C$596.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.35.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.