Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.00. Findev shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

