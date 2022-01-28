Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

