Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS.

Shares of BA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

