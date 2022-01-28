ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CNOB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 9,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,048. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

