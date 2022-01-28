WaykiChain Price Hits $0.14 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00105472 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.