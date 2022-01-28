$112.33 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $112.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.21 million to $121.73 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $437.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $447.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.45 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 1,126,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.