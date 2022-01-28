$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 97,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

