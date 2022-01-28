Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.39. 136,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,524. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

