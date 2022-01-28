Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.39. 136,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,524. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
