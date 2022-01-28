Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.77

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.53. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 19,984 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.79.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

