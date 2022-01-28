Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.89

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.89 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($1.10). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 4,461,210 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANR shares. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £617.98 million and a P/E ratio of -88.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £350,000 ($472,207.23).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

