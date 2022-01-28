Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.94

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.35 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 639,769 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.94. The firm has a market cap of £71.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.