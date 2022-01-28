Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.08. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,182 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,540,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

