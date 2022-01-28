Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 553,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

