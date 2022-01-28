Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will post $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $72.10. 1,166,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

