Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of GBCI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.
GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
