Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

