Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 870,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

