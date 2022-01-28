Zacks: Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUMA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 68,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,274. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

