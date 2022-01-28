Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $33.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.75 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $117.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $118.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $141.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

