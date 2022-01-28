Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 75,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$59.75 million and a P/E ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

In other Candente Copper news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at C$58,159. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.